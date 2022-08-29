"R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," a Broadway tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, will hit the stage in November as part of the 2022-23 Baxter Series of the Marshall Artists Series. The show features highlights from Franklin's musical catalog including "Natural Woman," "Think," and "R.E.S.P.E.C.T."
"R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," a Broadway tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, will hit the stage in November as part of the 2022-23 Baxter Series of the Marshall Artists Series. The show features highlights from Franklin's musical catalog including "Natural Woman," "Think," and "R.E.S.P.E.C.T."
Courtesy photo
Mikey Day, a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, will perform a stand-up comedy set to open the Marshall Artists Series' 2022-23 Mount Series in October.
The Marshall Artists Series returns this fall for its 86th season with Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day, Grammy winning performers Tedeschi Trucks Band and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T,” a Broadway tribute to the Queen of Soul.
The season is divided into the Baxter Series and the Mount Series.
The 2022-23 Baxter Series kicks off Nov. 1 with “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” the ultimate tribute to Aretha Franklin.
The show features highlights from her vast musical catalog, including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” and “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” among others.
The series continues Dec. 4 with celebrated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz and Friends and their 25th Anniversary Christmas Show.
The concert features pianist David Benoit, trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White and vocalist Rebecca Jade.
Feb. 9, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center welcomes Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, featuring new works by choreographers Amy Hall Garner, Kyle Abraham, Spenser Theberge and more.
The 2022-2023 Mount Series begins Oct. 23 with an evening of stand-up comedy from “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member Mikey Day.
Feb. 28, it’s the Grammy Award-winning, genre defying Tedeschi Trucks Band.
March 31 brings “Rocketman,” the Oscar-winning musical film about the life of Sir Elton John, accompanied by a 60-piece orchestra, performing the film’s pop soundtrack.
Special events outside of the Baxter Series and Mount Series include an evening with Adam Booth, Oct. 25.
Booth is West Virginia’s 2022 Storyteller of the Year and he brings “Ghost Stories & Spookier Things” to the Keith-Albee.
Feb. 16, celebrating Black History Month, the Marshall Artists welcomes West Virginia blues artist, Lady D.
The show also features a preview of her documentary, “Those Who Came Before,” celebrating the history and culture of Black music in West Virginia.
March 26, “Mountain Stage” comes to the Keith-Albee for an evening of Irish artists and Irish-themed music.
The Marshall Artists Series will also see three film festivals for the 2022-2023 season, including the International Film Festival Nov. 3 through Nov. 5, the Banff Mountain Film Festival, Dec. 2, and Regional Reels, March 4, showcasing local filmmakers and local interests.
Series and season ticket packages vary from $165 to $785, based on seating and package combinations.
New season subscriptions and season renewal packages for current patrons are on sale now. The deadline for season ticket renewals is Sept. 6.
Tickets for individual events go on sale Sept. 26.
For more information, call 304-696-3326 or visit the Marshall Artists Series box office.