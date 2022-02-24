South Carolina native Doug Gray realizes that at his age, he doesn’t have to do a lot of things if he doesn’t want to.
After over 50 years with the Marshall Tucker Band, the 73-year-old singer could retire anytime he wants. He just doesn’t want to.
“They’re going to have to roll me off the stage,” he said.
The Marshall Tucker Band still has shows to play, including one Friday night at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
The Marshall Tucker Band officially founded in 1972, not long after Gray came home to Spartanburg, South Carolina, from Vietnam.
Gray, along with brothers Toy and Tommy Caldwell on lead guitar and bass, respectively, guitarist George McCorkle, drummer Paul Riddle and flautist Jerry Eubanks performed informally together before settling on a name.
The Marshall Tucker moniker came from an inscription on the door key to the warehouse where the band rehearsed. It turned out to be the name of a local piano tuner. They had no idea and the name stuck.
Through the 1970s and 1980s, the Marshall Tucker Band landed hits on the top 40, rock and country charts, including radio staples like “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Can’t You See.”
The band was known for its bluesy, country-rock sound that sometimes drifted toward folk or jazz.
“We’ve always been a southern band,” Gray said. “Other bands maybe tried to do things to make themselves look like something else, but we never really did. We never tried to change. We were just ourselves.”
Gray said he's pleased the band’s music has endured. Lately, Marshall Tucker songs have turned up in movies.
“Netflix has about five movies with our songs,” he said. “We got a couple on Amazon, too.”
The Marshall Tucker Band has always been a touring group, some years performing upwards of 100 shows. At the start of the pandemic, when it became apparent they’d have to leave the road for a while, Gray said he and the band planned for a break.
Over the years, Gray said he’s spent money buying restaurants, horses and beachfront property. In his later years, he’s focused more on the land than the businesses.
He said that at the beginning of the pandemic, everyone in the band went home and they all kept their distance -- at least, for a while.
As things settled down, members of the band and crew began showing up at Gray’s beach home with their wives and girlfriends.
It felt like getting back to normal.
“A couple of times a year, we all get together and just drink more tequila than anybody,” he said.
Since the band has been back on the road, Gray said they’ve managed to make up all but two missed shows.
He said he's proud that after 50 years, the Marshall Tucker Band is still in demand. It’s not necessarily an easy thing for a band without a current hit record to get as many shows as they do, Gray said.
The Marshall Tucker Band has changed a lot from its founding in 1972. Gray is the sole remaining founding member. The other original members died or left the band decades years ago, though Gray pointed out that some of his current bandmates have been with him for over 25 years.
“They’ve been with the band longer than when the original band was together,” he said.
After 50 years, Gray said they’re still sort of winging it on stage.
“We still don’t know what we’re doing,” he said.
That’s fine with them. It keeps performing interesting.
“People ask me how I’m still doing this,” Gray said. “I tell them, 'A lot of damned vitamins.'"