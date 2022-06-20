The hardest part of getting back on the road for a traveling artist may well be staying on the road.
Singer/songwriter James McMurtry, who closes out Charleston’s FestivALL Sunday night with Mountain Stage at the Culture Center, said he might not be used to touring like he once did.
Speaking from somewhere near the Indiana/Michigan border, he said, “Maybe I’m out of shape. Maybe it’s because I’m a couple of years older.”
Either way, getting around America on a bus isn’t as easy as it used to be — not that it ever was, even though he’s been playing just about everywhere for close to 40 years.
McMurtry first picked up a guitar as a kid. He taught himself to play and by the time he was in college in the early 1980s, was performing around Arizona.
A few years later, he won a songwriting contest at the famed Kerrville Folk Festival, in Texas, and eventually landed a record deal. What followed was a long career, beginning with his first record, “Too Long in the Wasteland,” in 1989.
Since then, he’s released another 10 albums, including his latest, “The Horses and The Hounds,” which came out in August 2021.
It wasn’t a COVID record, an album put together while the songwriter was stuck at home in Texas, but something that had been coming for a while. Its release was only delayed because McMurtry couldn’t get out and tour to support it.
During the pandemic, he stayed at home. He said he didn’t write a lot of music, but livestreamed two shows a week.
“People tipped pretty good,” the songwriter said. “It was alright.”
Songwriting for McMurtry is part intention and part discovery, but it’s always a little work.
“I just follow the words,” he said.
The song and what it’s about reveals itself as it goes. He didn’t like trying to force ideas out of the song. The song could be delicate.
“The thing about songs is that it’s not poetry,” he said. “You’re writing for an instrument, which is your voice.”
Words have to be carefully chosen to not only fit the meaning, but they have to handle the meter, the rhyme and be something that be sung.
“You don’t want to get tongue-tied,” McMurtry said.
He described the writing process as stitching something together. The work can be slow, starting and stopping many times. He saves up lines and adds them to a scrap pile which he’ll return to.
McMurtry said when he’s working on a song, he’ll pick over several phrases trying to piece them together.
“I’ll look for verses that had the same meter and rhyme scheme, make a song out of them,” he said.
They often become little stories or sketches of scenes with a cast of characters, which McMurtry said are frequently just the same characters over and over, with different names.
Getting back to the road took a while. “The Horses and The Hounds” was released early last fall, but McMurtry only recently started touring.
He said he went out alone in the spring, played a few shows, but has only just recently gone out with a band.
Older and with a few health concerns, McMurtry said he’s cautious about COVID-19, but knew had to get back to touring eventually.
Nevertheless, he was almost fond of the time he had to spend off the road. It was easier on him, at least.
“About two weeks in, I noticed my back didn’t hurt from rattling down the road,” he said.
Maybe staying home wasn’t all bad, he thought. Businesses and workers got a chance to reevaluate who needed to do what and where. Some people changed how they made a living forever.
“That’s probably a good thing for the human condition,” he said. “We’re not being driven like slaves anymore.”