'Menopause: The Musical' never goes out of style

Some stage shows come around and go away. They have their moment under the lights when the crowds love them, but then those crowds slowly fade away.
These shows, also, fade away. They’re put away for a few years and then revived and brought back out again for audiences who saw them the first time or who never got the chance.
“Menopause: The Musical” is not one of those shows.
Actress and choreography supervisor Teri Adams plays the Iowa Housewife in the touring production of “Menopause: The Musical,” which comes to the Charleston Coliseum next week for a four-day run. She said their show just keeps on going and going.
“There’s always somebody new going through menopause. It never goes out of style,” Adams said.
She has been with the show for 14 years.
“Menopause: The Musical” is built around the story of four women who meet in the lingerie section of Bloomingdale’s. After a brief struggle over a bra, the women share stories, compare notes, and talk about going through the change of life.
The four women don’t have names, but stand-in for modern female archetypes — the Iowa Housewife, the Soap Star, the Earth Mother and the Professional Woman.
When she began her role as the Iowa Housewife, Adams was in her 30s.
“Too young,” she said. “I didn’t know what all the fuss was about hot flashes or night sweats.”
Then at 40, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and went through chemotherapy, which introduced her to both experiences as her body went into menopause.
“Then, I got it,” she said.
The show is about a serious subject, an uncomfortable subject, but Adams said “Menopause: the Musical” pulls back the curtain on the taboo to give a little comfort and a few laughs to women facing menopause.
“It’s so much fun,” she said. “It’s a party every night.”
Adams said after 14 years with the show, many of them spent on the road, she didn’t see any sign of “Menopause: The Musical” slowing down. They were already planning and booking for 2020 and beyond.
“There’s been some talk about updating the music,” she said. “But the show never goes out of style.”