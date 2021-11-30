Tuesday morning, Michael W. Smith was busy finishing up last-minute arrangements before he planned to hop on a bus with pop star Amy Grant to begin their first holiday tour since the pandemic.
The Contemporary Christian music superstar said he and Grant were “pretty pumped” to be kicking off the tour Wednesday night at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
“I can’t think of a better place to start the tour than in my home state of West Virginia,” he said.
Grant and Smith have been doing holiday shows together for years. Christmas music is a fair chunk of both of their catalogs. Grant has recorded five holiday albums. Smith has four, though hasn’t entirely ruled out a fifth.
“Sometimes, you think there’s nothing left to do,” the 64-year-old said. “You feel like you’ve covered the gamut of Christmas songs, but I’m doing a couple of standards on this show, songs I’ve never recorded.
“So, who knows? But four Christmas records is a lot.”
Nevertheless, the Wayne County native said he loved Christmas music.
“It’s pure joy,” he said. “Christmas is my favorite time of the year.”
Last year, the holidays were different, but not vastly so, for Smith. There was no holiday tour, but he did play three special shows at the Ryman Auditorium.
“Normally, there would be 17 or 18 shows,” he said.
During the year of social distancing, Smith said he and his family -- all 25 of them -- stayed close. The singer/songwriter has a 200-acre farm about 20 minutes away from his home in Nashville.
“We spent a lot of time on the farm,” he said.
Even during less stressful times, Smith said he and his wife tend to stay home. If he wanted to work, his studio was only seven minutes away.
“We were very fortunate to live where we live in Tennessee,” he said.
Still, Smith was glad to get back on the road, though this year’s tour will be different than what he and Grant have done in the past. Usually, the holiday shows are in arenas and the singers are accompanied by symphonies.
This year, it’s just the two of them with a band.
Smith said he couldn’t remember the last time they did that, or played theaters together. Smith said he loved playing theaters.
“It’s a more intimate setting,” he said.
With his love of Christmas music, Smith said picking out a favorite Christmas song from the show was tough.
“I think if there’s a standard, it’s ‘O, Holy Night.’ We lead everyone in that and it’s an amazing arrangement,” he said.
From his own compositions, Smith said he’d probably be singing “All is Well,” from his first holiday record, for the rest of his life.
“But I like all the Christmas songs. They never lose their oomph. They’re part of the fabric of our lives,” Smith said. “I never get tired of leading people in Christmas carols.”
Beyond the holiday tour, the singer said he didn’t know what would come next. He said he might launch a small, acoustic tour in the spring, but he was restless.
After 14 studio albums, four holiday records and an assortment of live albums, instrumental records and other releases, he said he found himself at a crossroads.
“I really feel like my best work is ahead of me,” he said. “I’m very grateful for this crazy 39-year career I’ve had, but I’m ready to change it up.”