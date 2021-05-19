Country band Midland joins the growing list of upcoming events at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The band, best known for hits including “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Cheatin’ Songs,” will perform Aug. 14 at Appalachian Power Park.
The show is part of the band’s “Back to the Minors Tour,” which will take the group to select minor league ballparks over the summer.
Tickets start at $29, but increase based on ticket type and location. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Power box office, through the band’s website, www.midlandtour.com, or by calling 304-344-2287.