Monster Jam roars back into town By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter May 2, 2022 "Monster Jam" returns to the Charleston Coliseum Saturday featuring favorites of the monster truck circuit, among them Grave Digger. The "Monster Jam" Arena Championship Series East comes to the Charleston Coliseum Saturday and Sunday."Monster Jam" promises "heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship," according to promotional material.Trucks making an appearance in Charleston this year include "Grave Digger," "El Toro Loco" and "Whiplash."Shows are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Pit parties available both days.Tickets are $21, $22, $24, $25, $30, $38 and $65.For more information, visit the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.