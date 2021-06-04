As the pandemic raged on and people stayed home, a lot of them dabbled in hobbies. They took up needlepoint, tried baking or maybe put in a garden for the first time.
Monster Jam driver Krysten Anderson bought a bunch of chickens.
Anderson, who drives the iconic monster truck, Grave Digger, returns to Charleston this week for a series of shows at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, the first touring production of its kind to roll back into the area after more than a year.
The 24-year-old from North Carolina said she was glad to be back and explained that raising chickens made sense at the time, that really, they still make sense to her.
“Me and my boyfriend bought 20 chickens. So, I got into collecting and selling eggs,” Anderson said.
She said having chickens was the closest thing she could get to a pet.
“I never could commit to a pet, being on tour so much,” she said. “I never could have a cat. I could never have a dog. I didn’t want to leave my boyfriend with something he had to really take care of.”
Anderson said chickens were pretty low maintenance. All her boyfriend had to do while she was away was make sure they were fed and watered, and then gather the eggs.
“Chickens don’t want any attention,” she said. “They don’t want you to throw a ball at them.”
It probably helps that her boyfriend is a farmer.
Anderson first climbed into Grave Digger four years ago, but she grew up around the truck and motorsports. Her father, Dennis Anderson, created Grave Digger in the early 1980s and then drove the truck for decades.
He retired from driving in 2018.
When the pandemic shut down touring shows like Monster Jam, Anderson said they were in the middle of a point competition and everyone was trying to win the series championship, which would get them a spot at the World Finals.
“It’s a big deal to get invited,” she said.
With the pandemic, the point competition was suspended. There was no series championship and no World Finals.
“We never crowned a champion,” she said. “We all just stopped racing.”
Everybody went home.
Anderson said one of the strangest things for her during the pandemic was that she saw a lot more of her family than she normally did.
“My family lives and breathes Monster Jam and Grave Digger,” she said. “We’re so used to being on the road, being gone and traveling, and away from each other.”
Two of Anderson’s three brothers also drive monster trucks, and while her father, Dennis, no longer drives, he’s still active behind the scenes and in the pits.
For a while, she said, they were all home at the same time.
“It was weirdly refreshing,” she said.
Anderson was out of the driver’s seat for about eight months. Then Monster Jam started booking shows again. It was different coming back. The tour’s first show, she said, was in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, the home stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.
She said she felt a little rusty getting back, but what made that first so challenging was the size of the stadium.
“I play arenas more like Charleston,” she said. “I didn’t have much experience in the larger, NFL stadiums. That’s more like what my brother does.”
Maximum capacity for the stadium was 105,000 people, a little less than 10 times the capacity for the Charleston Coliseum. There’s also more ground space, which made Anderson a little nervous at first.
“But I felt fine as soon as I got into my truck and was able to make a couple of racing passes,” she said.
She’s been back at work ever since.
With the pandemic, the tour has the drivers and their teams keeping mostly to themselves. They don’t mingle with either other drivers and teams or with fans like they normally would. The crowds are socially distanced in the stands and they don’t sign autographs during pit parties.
“The pit parties are still fun,” she said. “You can still get within 10 feet of a monster truck, get lots of pictures and ask me all the questions you want.”
But for now, if you want an autograph, they have some pre-signed cards available.
Things will probably improve, Anderson said.
“I’m just happy to see people in the stands,” she said. “I wasn’t sure we’d get to do this in front of live audiences again.”