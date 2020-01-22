Montel Williams bringing 'Hate Among Us' to WV Jewish Film Festival

It’s not just that America has a memory problem.
“The world has a memory problem,” television host and producer Montel Williams said. “People rely on it.”
Not good people, Williams said, but people who exploit. With his documentary, “Hate Among Us,” Williams wants to remind us.
The film, which makes its West Virginia premier Sunday afternoon at Park Place Stadium Cinemas during the annual West Virginia Jewish Film Festival, explores the recent rise in anti-semitic violence both in this country and abroad — though Williams said we only think it’s recent.
“We’ve been acting like racial strife has been happening for two or three years, but it was happening 10 years ago, 12 years ago,” he said. “It’s never been finished. It’s always been right below the surface, waiting for someone to scratch the scab.”
“Hate Among Us” doesn’t offer many solutions, Williams said, but gives voice to some of the people who’ve been affected in one way or another by the violence.
“Racism is a culmination of three things — ignorance, hatred and fear,” he said. “I think you combat that with knowledge, trust and maybe a little love.”
But it all begins with ignorance, he said, which comes from a kind of laziness.
“This is what happens when we’re allowed to boil down people to tropes and one-word phrases rather than taking the time to better understand our neighbors,” he said. “It took all of us to get here. It’s going to take all of us to get where we’re going in the future.”
Williams, who co-produced and starred in the film with Dean Cain, got involved with “Hate Among Us” through their work with a group called “Associated Television.”
“We were doing humanitarian efforts around the world, in places like Kenya and Southeast Asia,” Williams said.
Together they produced “Architects of Denial,” a film about the systematic killing and deportation of Armenians from what is now Turkey by the Ottoman Empire during the late 1910s and early 1920s.
“After that film, we continued to work on different projects together,” Williams said.
Williams said that while “Hate Among Us” is being shown at a number of Jewish film festivals, it’s also being shown elsewhere.
“In a way, we are preaching to the choir,” he said. “We’re going to be in about 30 film festivals worldwide. We’re going to be sure to get this out as far as we can.”
Williams added he’d been involved with getting a couple of films, including the Civil War drama “Glory” and the acclaimed memoir “12 Years a Slave,” distributed to schools nationwide.
He said he hoped to be able to do the same with “Hate Among Us.”