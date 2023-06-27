There was a minute when the life of Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin might’ve taken a different path. In the early 1990s, long before he and the band broke through the pop charts with their hit “Good,” Griffin was a struggling musician and a bartender in Los Angeles.
The singer who helps kick off the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park remembered, “We were just trying to get a deal, making demos and trying to make the band move.”
But breaking into the music record business was tough.
“While we were doing that, I was like, hey, I want to do something in entertainment,” Griffin said.
He had options. A recent Louisiana State University grad, Griffin said he’d been considering law school with the idea of maybe going into entertainment law. Behind the scenes wasn’t center stage, but it could be fast paced and lucrative.
While in California, he got a job at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a monolithic talent representation company. CAA didn’t just represent some of the best of the best actors, directors and performers. The high-pressure office was staffed by some of the best agents in the business.
“I was this kid from Louisiana State University in there with all of these Harvard, Ivy League graduates, all hungry and hustling to try and be an agent,” Griffin said.
The singer spent six months working in the mailroom. Some of it was sort of glamorous. He ran film scripts to stars like Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland.
“I hated it,” he said. “I realized I didn’t want to be an agent. I want to hire an agent.”
So, he quit, picked up more shifts behind the bar and worked on what eventually become Better Than Ezra’s major label debut.
“Two years later, we hired CAA to be our agent,” Griffin said.
He and Better Than Ezra had had a solid career since, though their success has been measured. The band had massive radio success with their hit “Good,” and lesser success with songs like “King of New Orleans,” “Desperately Wanting” and “Extra Ordinary,” among others.
“You know, I always knew that when we had our moment when we started, during those three or four years in the 90s that it would fade,” Griffin said.
It’s what happens to most pop bands.
“And then what are you going to do?” he asked.
Better Than Ezra wanted to keep playing, wanted to remain some part of the music world and so, they did.
“I always just wanted to be a working artist, a troubadour,” Griffin said.
The singer laughed and added that they would not have turned their backs on massive success.
“But we’ve been really happy having a taste of that, but also just being a band that people love,” Griffin said.
He knew Better Than Ezra is a band that some people say, “Whatever happened to?”
“But others say, ‘They’re my favorite band and I’m seeing them tomorrow night,’” Griffin said.
It’s a pretty good place to be, he said — and they’re still making records and touring. Better Than Ezra has a record coming out in the next couple of months with a new single to be released in July.
Besides the band, Griffin is a working songwriter. He’s written or co-written songs for Howie Day, Sugarland, The Barenaked Ladies, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Moon Taxi, among many others.
Taylor Swift covered one of his songs in 2010 for the “Hope for Haiti Now” benefit concert and record.
Like many other professional songwriters, Griffin said he was watching what happened with artificial intelligence (AI) and songwriting. There seemed to be a lot of promise. AI could be used to enhance the talents of creative people, potentially even become a new revenue stream for songwriters like him.
Griffin imagined songwriters licensing out an AI that emulated their style to others. If someone wanted to co-write a song with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift or even John Lennon, the software could become “smart” enough to imitate the artist so well as to be essentially identical.
He didn’t think that sounded bad if the original songwriters retained the intellectual rights, but Griffin worried about such a thing falling into the hands of technology companies.
“That’s scary,” he said. “Songwriters could potentially be marginalized.”
Regardless of technological advances in making music, artificial intelligence couldn’t replace live performances.
Better Than Ezra is out on tour this summer, headlining its own shows and sharing the stage with the pop band Train. Griffin said they were pleased to be coming to play in Charleston.
“We’re all just kind of in this place of gratitude and honestly loving it more now than we ever have,” he said.