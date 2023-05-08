Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charles Godwin

Morgantown native Charles Wesley Godwin performs in a sold out show Sunday at Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater.

 BRIAN BLAUSER | Courtesy photo

A lot has happened in the four years since Charles Wesley Godwin came to Charleston.

In 2019, the Morgantown native was an up and coming, new performer on the West Virginia music scene.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you