A lot has happened in the four years since Charles Wesley Godwin came to Charleston.
In 2019, the Morgantown native was an up and coming, new performer on the West Virginia music scene.
The son of a coal miner, Godwin picked up the guitar his freshman year at West Virginia University, after he’d missed the cut as a walk-on for the Mountaineers football team.
He taught himself to play but hadn’t really done much songwriting or playing in front of other people until he spent a semester abroad in Estonia in 2013.
Godwin took the guitar along to pass the time and then used it to make friends and entertain his neighbors. That led to playing a few shows in Estonia and then playing more when he got back to the U.S.
He played a few times in Charleston and then got booked on “Mountain Stage” in 2019, following the indie release of his first record, “Seneca.”
Sunday night, Godwin returns to play the live performance radio show at the Culture Center Theater. The sold-out show is headlined by Drive By Truckers, but Godwin’s name follows second on the bill.
“I’m really looking forward to that,” he said.
Like a lot of performers, Godwin was sidelined at the beginning of the pandemic, but has stayed busy since restrictions lifted. He’s toured relentlessly, while also settling into his role as a young father.
His first record has been described as a “love letter to West Virginia,” and Godwin has carried his love of the state with him on tour. Crowds have greeted him warmly, he said.
“I try to represent as best I can and just be real positive, always,” he said.
Godwin often finishes out his set with “Country Roads.”
He said if someone hasn’t thought about visiting before one of his shows, he hopes they add it to their bucket list by the end of the night.
That first indie record might’ve helped Godwin get on “Mountain Stage,” but it was the second, “How The Mighty Fall,” released in 2021, that helped him secure a major record label deal.
“This was a long process,” he said. “It all started the week after my second album came out. A bunch of major labels came out and we started having meetings.”
Conversations between Godwin and the different record companies wound through all of 2022.
The singer could’ve gone a lot of different ways. There was plenty of interest.
“There wasn’t anything bad with anybody else,” he said. “You’re trying to just get the best fit.”
Godwin signed with Big Loud Records a few weeks ago.
A new record released by Big Loud, he said, was supposed to be out later in the year.
“We recorded at Echo Mountain, down in Asheville, North Carolina,” he said. “The record is going to be called ‘Family Ties.’ I’m really excited to see how this all goes. I’ve only ever been independent.”
Godwin said the record is about family.
“Having kids was a great lesson in time management,” he said.
Before he was a husband and father, he could afford to be a little lazy with his time. He could just commit to a few days to work on a single song.
These days, he has a lot more to balance.
“A lot of this record was writing in the van or in green rooms, in hotels or at 4 a.m. down in my office,” he said. “It was just me getting any minute that I could, alone, and just chipping away at the songs.”
Godwin has a lot of miles to travel before that record comes out.
The visit to “Mountain Stage” is in between shows supporting Cody Jinks. As summer comes on, he’s got several festival dates, followed by another tour with Zach Bryan.
“Then, I’ll have some headline dates in the fall,” he said.
Following those dates, Godwin said he was supposed to open for Trampled by Turtles.
“I’m a huge fan,” he said. “My buddies and I, we used to listen to them and the Avett Brothers in college. So, that’s just really special to me.”