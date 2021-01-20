Mountain Stage has announced its first show for 2021 and its first show in front of a live audience since early last year.
The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 16 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Presented by the Marshall Artists Series, the show is part of Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration.
All seating at the stadium will be general admission and socially distanced. The venue will also follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Artists for the show have not been announced.
Tickets for the show are $60 and go on sale at noon Monday. Tickets can be purchased by calling 304-696-6656 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Also, classic rock band America has canceled its April 15 show at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium due to concerns about COVID-19 vaccines.
Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. For more information contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.