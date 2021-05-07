A handful of Mountain Stage favorites and friends will be making their way back to Charleston over the summer.
Through its website, Mountain Stage has announced shows June 13, June 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.
June 13, the show will welcome Mississippi singer/songwriter Paul Thorn, up and coming indie roots rocker Amythyst Kiah and West Virginia Music Hall of Famer John Ellison.
June 25, the show will include singer/songwriter Amy Helm, daughter of The Band drummer Levon Helm and singer Libby Titus.
Steve Earle and the Dukes return on Aug. 1, and on Aug, 22 Mountain Stage will feature singer/songwriters Rodney Crowell and Amy Speace, and the trio Nobody’s Girl with BettySoo, Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis.
A Sept. 19 show featuring Todd Snider was previously announced.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale May 10. Seating at the Culture Center Theater will be limited to 25% capacity. The Mountain Stage website lists ticket prices at $30 apiece.
For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org.