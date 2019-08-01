“Mountain Stage” is back at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston Sunday night with singer/songwriters and acclaimed banjo players Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Kentucky singer/songwriter Chris Knight, Canadian blues singer Sue Foley, Texas Americana band The Quebe Sisters and Maya De Vitry of The Stray Birds. The show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 or $35 the day of the show. For more information, visit mountainstage.org.
'Mountain Stage' back with Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
