'Mountain Stage' back with Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn

20190801-gm-bbms1

Dueling banjos (not really), husband and wife Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn appear Sunday on “Mountain Stage” at the Culture Center Theater.

 Courtesy photo

“Mountain Stage” is back at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston Sunday night with singer/songwriters and acclaimed banjo players Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Kentucky singer/songwriter Chris Knight, Canadian blues singer Sue Foley, Texas Americana band The Quebe Sisters and Maya De Vitry of The Stray Birds. The show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 or $35 the day of the show. For more information, visit mountainstage.org.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com

