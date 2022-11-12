If you have ever been on a road trip outside of West Virginia, a quick scan through the available FM stations will often lead you to the familiar refrains of the Mountain Stage radio show.
On the air since 1983, Mountain Stage has brought the hospitality of West Virginia to music lovers around the nation and in faraway lands, hosting quality, live acts that have sprung up from all over the country. Whether it be roots music or alt. country, rock and roll or folk music — Mountain Stage has been showcasing Americana music since long before the “Americana” title was claimed as a genre.
In September 2021, long-time Mountain Stage host Larry Groce finally decided to take some well-deserved time off after nearly four decades of service, handing over the hosting duties to acclaimed singer and songwriter Kathy Mattea, who is a Grammy Award-winning West Virginia native.
Groce, who is also a co-founder of the program, left Mountain Stage in a good place. As of today, the show can be heard on radio stations broadcasting from an amazing 48 towns in Alaska alone. It is also beaming over the airwaves from stations based in Louisiana, Maine, California, North Dakota, Texas, and most of the other states in between. Mountain Stage can also be heard online as a podcast, and you can watch live video streams of the radio show tapings at mountainstage.org.
For those who reside here in West Virginia, or are within driving distance of Charleston, each live radio show taping is presented as a concert unto itself. It is a great way to watch four to five of the best musicians and bands in the world perform in front of you on a single Sunday evening.
Beginning tonight, Mountain Stage will host a series of live tapings that will lead up to a very special 39th anniversary concert as 2022 comes to a close.
This evening, Sunday, Nov. 13, Mountain Stage will feature The War and Treaty, The Nth Power, Deni Bonet, The A’s, and The Commonheart. Larry Groce will come out of retirement for the night as special guest host. The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater, located at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East in Charleston. Tickets range from $25 to $30.
The War and Treaty just won the Americana Music Association award for Duo/Group of the Year. The Nth Degree brings their funky sounds to the show straight from the always-fertile New Orleans music scene. The A’s are a music-veteran duo consisting of Amelia Meath and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, both having met in the group Mountain Man. Their debut album of unique folk tunes and lullabies came out this past July. This show will also be a homecoming for Deni Bonet, a Mountain Stage house band veteran who has taken her electric violin and vocal skills to concert venues literally across the globe.
As for The Commonheart, this is a band that fits the Mountain Stage ethos in many ways. Based in Pittsburgh, the eight-piece outfit has been determined from the outset to be a successful group with a horn section that plays exciting and original soul music. They are determined to work as a unit and not just bring in guest musicians as they go, to present a single, common groove — hence the band’s name. They learned a lot about this approach to music when they toured with the great JJ Grey and Mofro, who are also alumni of the Mountain Stage radio show. Grey and crew taught them how to take care of themselves while out on the road, and how to be consistently good onstage every night.
The next Mountain Stage live taping will take place on Dec. 4 in Boston at the Berklee Performance Center, which is a part of the prestigious Berklee College of Music. The musical guests will include the four-time Grammy Award winner Rosanne Cash; the current International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway; the Grammy Award-winning folk singer Loudon Wainwright III; and hometown Boston artist Ali McGuirk.
Later in December, Mountain Stage will return to the Culture Center Theater in Charleston with back-to-back “Joy To The World” Christmas concerts hosted by West Virginia jazz legend Bob Thompson. Happening at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, Thompson’s holiday concerts will feature his amazing band along with Zara Bode and James Moore.
That all leads up to the highly-anticipated 39th Anniversary Mountain Stage show that will take place at the home venue on Dec. 18. This historic celebration will include performances by Béla Fleck and his “My Bluegrass Heart” ensemble, The Brothers Brothers band and host Kathy Mattea, along with many special guests yet to be announced.
Unfortunately, tickets for the 39th anniversary Mountain Stage show are already sold out. Fans all over the digital universe, however, will be able to watch the live stream of the concert at mountainstage.org.
“My Bluegrass Heart” is the name of the 19-song album that Fleck released one year ago, finding him returning to his bluegrass roots in the studio for the first time in two decades. This ambitious and virtuosic-yet-fun recording features an amazing cast of top young musicians as well as some of Fleck’s older, more legendary collaborators.
The ace musicians who appear on “My Bluegrass Heart” include Jerry Douglas, Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Stuart Duncan, Bryan Sutton, Sierra Hull, Chris Thile, Billy Contreras, Michael Cleveland, Mark Schatz, Cody Kilby, Tony Trischka, David Grisman, Dominick Leslie, Paul Kowert, Royal G Masat, Noam Pikelny, Andy Leftwich and the aforementioned Molly Tuttle.
Fleck’s “My Bluegrass Heart” album won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and just two months ago the recording won multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards for Album of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year and Instrumental Recording of the Year. To top the evening off, Fleck also garnered the I.B.M.A. Banjo Player of the Year honor.
Fleck not only wrote all 19 pieces on the project and corralled all 20 artists who lent their talents to the recording, but he also produced the album. After “My Bluegrass Heart” was released into the world, Fleck and his rotating crew of guest bandmates began to bring the music to life onstage, breathing new improvisational air into the compositions in front of live audiences.
All of that led to a full year of touring for Fleck in 2022, presenting his award-winning album at concert halls and music festivals around the country, from Carnegie Hall in New York City to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
According to the tour page on his belafleck.com website, as of press time, Fleck and his band’s performance of “My Bluegrass Heart” in Charleston on Dec. 18 will be the last gig of the run, which will make Mountain Stage’s 39th anniversary show a truly festive event.