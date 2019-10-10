'Mountain Stage' plans special show for fall fans

“Mountain Stage” associate producer Vasilia Scouras said they’re “unplugging the On-Air Sign” for “A Night with Mountain Stage at Adventures on the Gorge” near Fayetteville.
On Saturday, October 26, the night before the radio program records a show at the Culture Center in Charleston, “Mountain Stage” will have a special preview show at Smokey’s on the Gorge in Lansing, featuring Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.
Campbell and Williams are scheduled to appear on the show October 27, along with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Hayes Carll, Alison Moorer and Nick Flannery.
Smokey’s on the Gorge helps to underwrite “Mountain Stage,” which is heard on over 200 stations across the country and around the world.
Executive producer Adam Harris said “Mountain Stage” has always billed itself as being an ambassador for West Virginia, but lately has been looking at ways to take that a step further.
“And Smokey’s has such an incredible venue,” Scouras said. “It seemed like a good excuse to partner with them to do something a little special.”
For this event, a select number of guests will attend a special, intimate show at Smokey’s on the Gorge. Show host Larry Groce will perform a short set, along with Bob Thompson, who will do a cocktail set before the main performance.
“We’re looking to create a small, cozy environment,” executive producer Adam Harris explained.
With a little luck and some cooperative weather, the view should be spectacular, he added.
“It’s kind of hard to figure out when peak for the leaves is, but it should be pretty close,” Harris said.
Guests will also dine on heavy appetizer and have access to a special auction featuring items that the average fan can’t usually buy.
Following the main performance by Campbell and Williams, the venue will open up to the wider public with an after-show featuring local band Black Garlic.
“That’ll be around 9 p.m.,” Harris said.
Guests who come out for the show might want to come early and explore the campus, maybe make plans to stay the night or to come back.
Scouras said they had high hopes for “A Night with Mountain Stage at Adventures on the Gorge.” They’d love to make it an annual event.
“We’re also looking for other opportunities and partnerships,” she said. “We’re West Virginians. We want to show off West Virginia.”