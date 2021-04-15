“Mountain Stage” returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a special show at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Part of the Marshall Artists Series and Huntington’s 150th birthday celebration, the show features St. Paul and The Broken Bones, an Alabama-based southern soul band, in its second appearance on the recorded live program.
Led by vocalist Paul Janeway and bassist Jesse Phillips, the band has released three records since debuting in 2012. A fourth album had been scheduled for 2020 but was shelved until a later date due to the pandemic.
Friday’s performance will also include singer/songwriter A.J. Croce, the son of ’70s folksinger Jim Croce, who will be performing selections from his “Croce Plays Croce” tour, mixing his own songs with his father’s music, as well as highlighting shared influences.
Blues powerhouse Shemekia Copeland returns to “Mountain Stage.” Copeland, a returning guest of the program, got started in music at the age of 10 and released her first album at the age of 19.
Since then, Copeland has earned more than a half-dozen Blues Music Awards and earned acclaim for her blend of blues, R&B and gospel.
Her latest record, “Uncivil War,” won the 2020 Blues Music Award in the “Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year” category.
The show rounds out with two West Virginia-based performers — the Huntington area-based indie rock band, ONA, which takes its name from the nearby town, and West Virginia Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.
Tickets for the show are $60, available by phone at 304-696-6656 or through Ticketmaster.
“Mountain Stage” at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine. It’s also socially distanced, following current health guidelines. Groups of up to six people may sit together in pods per local regulations and should enter the stadium together.
Properly worn face coverings are required inside the stadium at all times, except when eating or drinking. There is no admittance without a face covering and no re-entry into the stadium once you leave.
Due to COVID precautions, water fountains inside the stadium will not be available. However, one unopened 16.9-ounce bottle of water per person may be brought to the event. All other outside food and drink is prohibited, but concessions will be available on-site.
For more information, visit mountainstage.org.