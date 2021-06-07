The Mountain State Art and Craft Fair returns to the Cedar Lakes Conference Center, near Ripley, July 2-4.
The event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features a variety of artisans displaying and selling their works, food vendors, live music and stories with the West Virginia Storyteller Guild.
Along with arts and crafts market, the fair will include five heritage exhibits, among them glass blowing, black smithing and shingle splitting. There will also be special make-and-take crafts for visitors, including wood turning, stained glass making and paper marbling.
A youth fishing derby will be held July 2, and an antique tractor parade will take place July 4. There will also be a quilt show in Jackson Hall.
The fair began in 1963 as part of the West Virginia’s centennial celebration. In 2016, the event moved from the first weekend in July to September, but then returned to its usual July weekend in 2018.
Admission to the fair is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and active military personnel and $3 for children 12 and under. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 304-372-3247 or visit www.mscaf.com.