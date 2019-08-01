You are the owner of this article.
Multifest returns for year 30

Hybrid Soul helps kick off the 30th year of Multifest. The weekend, celebrating diversity in Charleston and the state, features a full schedule of entertainment at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Multifest celebrates 30 years of diversity this weekend at Haddad Riverfront Park. The annual event kicks off Friday evening with a special Live on the Levee featuring Hybrid Soul Project with the Krista Hughes Band, and continues through the weekend. Entertainment Saturday includes Jagged Edge and the 69 Boyz. A gospel show will be held Sunday. Admission to Multifest is free.

