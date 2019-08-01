Multifest celebrates 30 years of diversity this weekend at Haddad Riverfront Park. The annual event kicks off Friday evening with a special Live on the Levee featuring Hybrid Soul Project with the Krista Hughes Band, and continues through the weekend. Entertainment Saturday includes Jagged Edge and the 69 Boyz. A gospel show will be held Sunday. Admission to Multifest is free.
Multifest returns for year 30
Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.