Multifest returns to Charleston this weekend with four days of live entertainment, arts, activities and more.
After the last year-and-a-half, “It was important that we got to celebrate Multifest,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said during a press conference at Appalachian Power Park.
The 31st Multifest begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Appalachian Power Park, which will host its second African American Heritage Night Celebration, paying tribute to the Negro Leagues with the Josh Gibson Foundation Exhibit.
A powerful slugger referred to as “the Black Babe Ruth,” Gibson starred for the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays in the Negro Leagues for 14 seasons, beginning in 1933. He was the second Negro League player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
After Gibson’s death in 1947, his son, who played two seasons for the Grays, helped form the foundation in his father’s name.
A pregame on-field ceremony at Power Park will include Sean King, the great-grandson of the elder Gibson.
Tickets to the Power game are available through wvpower.com. A limited number of general admission tickets are available through event sponsors.
Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Multifest continues at Haddad Riverfront Park.
H-Town, an R&B group, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Formed in the early 1990s, the group is known for hits such as “Knockin Da Boots,” “Part Time Lover” and “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” among others.
Friday’s lineup also includes The Unit Band, Pricilla Price and Friends, as well as Line Dancing with Timothy Wilburn.
Fitness classes and other activities are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
At 5 p.m., Three Chill Band performs, followed by Nakkia Ayers, the Allen Smith Band and Line Dancing by Timothy Wilburn.
Hip-hop artist Rob Base performs at 8:15 p.m. He is best known for his partnership with DJ E-Z Rock and their song “It Takes Two,” which is considered among the greatest hip-hop singles of all time.
Base is followed by Silk, whose biggest hit was 1993’s “Freak Me.” Silk also scored with “Girl U For Me,” “Lose Control” and “If You (Lovin Me),” among others.
Former WNBA star Renee Montgomery, a St. Albans native and part-owner of the Atlanta Dream, will be the main attraction Sunday with a day in her honor.
“We want to celebrate our youth and empower them,” Multifest Executive Director Tamara Eubanks said.
Church services will be held at noon followed at 1 p.m. by a Kids/Youth Back to School block party.
Afternoon highlights include youth performers, local independent artist DJ Josea Murphy and the Renee Montgomery Forum at 2 p.m.
The Ying Yang Twins perform at 5:30 p.m. The hip-hop duo charted more than a dozen times with hits like “Salt Shaker,” “Wait” and “Shake,” among others.
Events at Haddad are free. Multifest features a variety of arts, crafts, vendors, community information and food.