Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend with three days of hip hop, R&B, rap and soul.
The festival kicks off 6 p.m. Friday night and includes performances by ’80s pop/R&B band Klymaxx, best known for hits like “Man Sized Love,” “Meeting in the Ladies Room,” and their top 10 pop hit “I Miss You.”
The headliner for the evening is singer/actress Mya.
The Grammy Award winner scored hits with “Case of the Ex,” “It’s All About Me,” and “Lady Marmalade,” where she was featured along with Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim and Pink.
Saturday’s festival begins at 9 a.m. and includes a full day of activities ranging from Zumba and yoga, the inaugural Tamar Slay basketball clinic at the MLK Community Center and entertainment in the evening.
Highlights include comedy with Gerald Kelly, singer/songwriter Jon B, rapper Chubb Rock and soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone! Dance hits include “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains,” and “Anniversary,” among others.
The night ends with fireworks.
Multifest closes Sunday with outdoor church services at Haddad Riverfront Park, followed by activities all afternoon for children and entertainment. Highlights include the combined mass choir of Charleston area churches, a solo drum performance by Jon Jon Hairston, comedy with Little Hunter Kelley and a performance by 6200 Rob & Big TC.