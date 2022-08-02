Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend with three days of hip hop, R&B, rap and soul.

The festival kicks off 6 p.m. Friday night and includes performances by ’80s pop/R&B band Klymaxx, best known for hits like “Man Sized Love,” “Meeting in the Ladies Room,” and their top 10 pop hit “I Miss You.”

