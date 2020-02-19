Clay Center announces acts for spring Sound Checks series

The Clay Center has announced the lineup for its Spring 2020 Sound Checks series.
The four-performance series includes Virginia-based fusion funk and R&B band Erin & The Wildfire, Feb. 28; Boston indie pop band Los Elk, March 20; indie acoustic folk quartet Hawktail, April 10; and Memphis soul fusion band Southern Avenue, May 10.
Season tickets are $60. Individual show tickets range from $15-$20.
Individual show tickets and season subscriptions are available now at the Clay Center box office, online at theclaycenter.org or by calling 304-561-3570.