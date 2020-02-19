Clay Center announces acts for spring Sound Checks series

20200220-gm-erin1

Erin & the Wildfire kick off the spring season of the Clay Center’s Sound Checks series with a show Feb. 28.

 Courtesy photo

The Clay Center has announced the lineup for its Spring 2020 Sound Checks series.

The four-performance series includes Virginia-based fusion funk and R&B band Erin & The Wildfire, Feb. 28; Boston indie pop band Los Elk, March 20; indie acoustic folk quartet Hawktail, April 10; and Memphis soul fusion band Southern Avenue, May 10.

Season tickets are $60. Individual show tickets range from $15-$20.

Individual show tickets and season subscriptions are available now at the Clay Center box office, online at theclaycenter.org or by calling 304-561-3570.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Adkins, Terry - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Bailey, Darrell - 1 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Dorothy.

Boggs, Evelyn - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cook, Rickey - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Crosier, William - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Dillon, Betty - 11 a.m., Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.

Johnston, Jack - 4 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Lemaster, Jill - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

McGrew, Phyllis - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Spangler, James - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.