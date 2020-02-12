Contemporary Christian singer enjoying the Winter Jam ride

Riley Clemmons would really like a dog.
Nearly a month ago, at a stop for the roving contemporary Christian music Winter Jam tour in Kansas City, she said, “I want a dog all day long.”
But she wasn’t sure when, or if, that would happen.
“When you’re on a bus four to six months out of the year, it’s hard to have a dog,” the contemporary Christian singer said. “Maybe that’s a goal for later on.”
Clemmons wasn’t complaining. She said she’s had an amazing time on tour with Winter Jam, which comes to the Charleston Coliseum next week.
“There has been lots of adventure,” she said.
Traveling, which Clemmons said she enjoys, is “one of the perks of the job,” she said. “I like getting out and just seeing what each city has to offer.”
At the very least, Clemmons said she can usually find a good place to get a cup of coffee.
Her expectations for 2020 are difficult to put into words, she said, particularly since 2019 went so well for her.
“I put out ‘Fighting For Me,’ which was kind of a dream come true song for me to put out,” the singer said. “I got to tour and travel and play some shows overseas. It was just a really amazing year.”
Clemmons had never been to Europe before last year, and was a little surprised to get booked outside the United States. European audiences are sometimes seen as more secular and less interested in contemporary Christian music than Americans.
“It was kind of an ‘are you kidding me’ moment,” she said. “You don’t think there’s an audience.”
Clemmons performed in Denmark and Slovakia. The crowds were warm, knew her music and mouthed the words along with her.
“It was just a pinch me moment,” she said. “You could just feel the love. You could just feel Jesus at these shows.”
For 2020, Clemmons hopes for more of the same. There are plans afoot for new music and another tour, though details were under wraps.
“I can’t announce any of that now,” she said. “You’ll hear more about that soon, but I’m so pumped about it.”
Clemmons did say there would just be more — more music, more videos and more exciting stuff. And who knows? She might even work a vacation in there somewhere.
“Maybe I’ll take a week off after Winter Jam to detox and write some new music. Yeah,” Clemmons said. “That sounds lovely.”
But there would be no dog.
Probably.