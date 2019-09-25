FOOTMAD kicks off 2019-2020 with some Cajun

The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance kick of a new season of folk and roots music Saturday night in Charleston with the Jones, Savoy and Simon Cajun Band. The trio brings an exuberant mix of sounds from T’Monde and the Pine Leaf Boys from Lafayette, Louisiana. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and children under 13 are admitted free. For more information, call 304-729-4382 or visit footmad.weebly.com.