FOOTMAD welcomes Molsky's Mountain Drifters

The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance welcome Molsky’s Mountain Drifters to the Culture Center Theater Saturday night.

 Courtesy photo

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. Led by Bruce Molsky, the trio is known for hard-driving old-time tunes and fiddle-driven hoedowns. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. Children under 13 are free. The 7:30 p.m. concert caps a busy day of FOOTMAD activities. Molsky’s Mountain Drifters will also offer an old-time instrumental master class at 3:30 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. That class costs $20 per person. Will Roboski will teach a workshop on the basics of flat foot dancing in the Great Hall of the Culture Center at 6:30 p.m. The workshop costs $10 per person. For information, call 304-729-4382 or visit footmad.org.

