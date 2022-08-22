Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Home Free

Country group Home Free performs Friday night at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.

 Courtesy photo

Country group Home Free brings it signature vocal style to the Charleston Coliseum Theater 8 p.m. Friday.

The five-piece all-vocal ensemble got its start in the early 2000s and performed a variety of pop music styles before eventually turning to country music.

