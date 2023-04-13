Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Since the late 1990s, the Georgia-based group Perpetual Groove has weathered hiatuses, pandemics and personnel changes to maintain their well-earned spot in the jam-band world. Long-time band members Brock Butler (guitar), Adam Perry (bass), and keyboardist Matt McDonald are still at the heart of the band.

Recently, however, the quartet has been rounded out by the inclusion of powerhouse drummer Darren Stanley, who has played with everyone from the late legend Col. Bruce Hampton to Oz Noy to guitar great Jimmy Herring.

