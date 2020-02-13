Jason Aldean 'We Back' tour arrives next week

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean returns to West Virginia on Feb. 20 with a show at the Charleston Coliseum.

 Courtesy photo

Jason Aldean’s “We Back” tour rolls into the Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 20. The show also features Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $39.50. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

