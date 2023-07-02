Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia native Kate Boytek’s first music video "Anywhere" has premiered on cmt.com, the songwriter's publicity team announced Friday.

The video was filmed at locations in and around Charleston with the assistance of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, for which Boytek is an ambassador and spokesperson, according to a news release.

