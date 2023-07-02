West Virginia native Kate Boytek’s first music video "Anywhere" has premiered on cmt.com, the songwriter's publicity team announced Friday.
The video was filmed at locations in and around Charleston with the assistance of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, for which Boytek is an ambassador and spokesperson, according to a news release.
“Anywhere" is a personal song about the final day Boytek spent in her home as her marriage ended, according to the release. The video for the song was directed by cinematographer J.B. Lawrence with onset production from PCG Artist Development President Jennifer McGill.
“I have a lot of inspiration. I feel like music heals and I went through a pretty rough time there for a little while so it’s my healing process,” she said in a previous interview with HD Media.
The "Anywhere" video debuted ahead of several scheduled performances for Boytek, who will sing the national anthem and throw out the first pitch for the Charleston Dirty Birds baseball team Sunday. Her video for “Anywhere” will be shown on the GoMart Ballpark Jumbotron before the game.
She will also perform on the main stage at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta on Monday, providing support for country musician Jo Dee Messina. Then, on Tuesday she will be the guest of honor at the Independence Day parade and celebration in Ripley.
Boytek and her band have performed with artists like Easton Corbin, LoCash, Drew Parker and Little Texas, according to the release.