Logan County native Kate Boytek will release her first single, “Hell or High Water” at noon, Sunday Oct. 30 at Fife Street Brewing in Charleston.
A little less than a decade ago, Boytek released two EPs and is still proud of them, but says that they don’t reflect who she is now because she has grown as an artist and as a person.
Most of her music has a country-rock sound. If she had to put define her sound, it would be most similar to Chris Stapleton.
“It [music] is really a part of who I am. I didn’t always do this, I’ve had several different jobs throughout the years,” she said.
She worked for the post office in Charleston and was an advocate for the state for domestic violence cases. After the birth of her two daughters and her divorce, she decided to pursue music full time.
“I have a lot of inspiration. I feel like music heals and I went through a pretty rough time there for a little while so it’s my healing process,” she said.
The idea of fans being healed by her music the way she feels healed also motivates her to keep writing songs. She doesn’t have big goals like a huge record deal or going on a national tour, but rather focuses her sights on putting her story into the world through music.
“I just chase it as far and as hard as I possibly can and then if it feels in alignment with who I am and where I want to go then I take those opportunities to grow,” she said. “That’s my main goal, to get these songs and these stories of who I am out to as many people as possible.”
The thing she wants listeners to take away from her music is the feeling. When she listens to music she feels like she doesn’t have to worry about anything. That light, carefree energy is what she wants people to enjoy with her music.
Boytek started singing in her church choir and local charity events. In her early 20s, she traveled around the state of West Virginia opening for larger acts.
“A lot of people sometimes have a misconception, not necessarily negative, of how beautiful our state is and all the beautiful things we offer. I feel like it’s really important to let people know that I’m born and raised here,” she said. “I have a beautiful life being from West Virginia and I’m really proud of that.”
Her mother ran a beauty shop inside the old Aracoma Hotel in Logan. She spent a lot of time there hanging out with her mom’s clients and hearing all the gossip.
“I had a really beautiful childhood, we didn’t have a lot but I never really noticed that,” she said.
Today, she splits her time between Danville in Boone County and Nashville, but is still very proud to be from West Virginia.
“I’m hoping to have as many things as possible in Charleston and let people know what all that city offers, I like to be able to use my platform to do that,” she said.
She is working on an EP now that will be out in 2023. It focuses on truthfulness and shows vulnerability, especially in the lyrics. Each of the four songs on the EP is a story about her life.
“It [the new EP] really represents who I am as an artist and I’m really proud of the work we’ve put in and excited for people to hear how I’ve grown as an artist and a human being,” she said.