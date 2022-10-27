Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kate Boytek

Logan County’s Kate Boytek will release her first single Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fife Street Brewing in Charleston. 

 Courtesy photo

Logan County native Kate Boytek will release her first single, “Hell or High Water” at noon, Sunday Oct. 30 at Fife Street Brewing in Charleston.

A little less than a decade ago, Boytek released two EPs  and is still proud of them, but says that they don’t reflect who she is now because she has grown as an artist and as a person.

