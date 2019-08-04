Marshall Artists Series announces 2019-20 lineup

The Marshall Artist Series has been announced for the 2019-2020 season in Huntington and sees a mix of music, theater, lectures and a visit from a Baseball Hall of Famer.
The Series is broken into two main packages — the Baxter Series and the Mount Series. The two packages can be purchased together or separately.
The season begins with the Baxter Series and kicks off Oct. 9 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical.”
The show tells of King’s rise to stardom, her relationship with other writers and features many of the songs she’s associated with, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman.”
Oct. 24, Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench will present “The Vowels of Success.”
Named the 16th greatest baseball player of all time by The Sporting News in 1998, Bench’s career has extended far past the game. He’s also a sports broadcaster, author, philanthropist, and Emmy Award winner.
Nov. 9, seven-time New York Times Best Selling Author, Sarah Vowell will come to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center to discuss her book, “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States,” as well as her other works.
Vowell was a contributing editor for the NPR show “This American Life,” as well as a columnist for Salon.com, Time, and San Francisco Weekly. She is a contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times.
Feb. 7, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will present Puccini’s opera “Madame Butterfly” with a 30-piece orchestra by Teatro D’ Europa.
This fully-staged production of “Madame Butterfly” will be performed in Italian with English supertitles.
Feb. 20, the Marshall Artist Series welcomes “Finding Neverland.”
The award-winning musical tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie’s struggle to create one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan.
The Mount Series begins Oct. 22 at the Keith-Albee with “The Ultimate Queen Celebration” with Marc Martel.
The show will feature some of the rock band Queen’s best-known hits, like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “Another One Bites The Dust.”
Dec. 9, the Marshall Artist Series welcomes “Cirque Musica – Holiday Wishes,” a holiday-themed cirque event full of acrobats, aerialists and holiday cheer backed by a symphony orchestra.
Feb. 5, the Mount Series continues with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story.” The show features a live band, state of the art video production and lighting and will include all of the duo’s hits, like “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecelia” and “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”
March 12, 70s rock stars AMERICA perform, along with A.J. Croce.
AMERICA was a pop radio staple of the 1970s and early 1980s with hits like “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” and “Ventura Highway.”
Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is the son of the legendary singer/songwriter Jim Croce, best known for songs like “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” and “Time in a Bottle.”
The show will be a tribute to Jim Croce and the hits of AMERICA.
The Mount Series closes out with the Broadway hit “Waitress.” With music and lyrics from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, the uplifting show celebrates “friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.”
In addition to the Baxter and Mount Series, the Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for its fourth year at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on March 31.
The touring film festival features the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films.
The Keith-Albee will also host a Fall International Film Festival Oct. 3-6 and a Spring International Film Festival March 5-8.
Both feature films from around the globe.
The Marshall Artist Series offers several ticket options and price levels based on seating preference.
The Superticket includes tickets to all events in the Baxter and Mount Series, as well tickets to the film festivals.
Supertickets are $535, $595, $685 or $1015.
Tickets to the Baxter Series are $270, $295, $335 or $500.
Tickets for the Mount Series are $265, $300, $350 or $515.
Tickets to the International Film Festivals are $103.33 (Spring and Fall) are $103.33.
Series prices listed do not include West Virginia state sales tax, service fees and Keith-Albee restoration fee.
New season subscription orders and season package renewals for current patrons are on sale now. Deadline for season ticket renewal is Thursday, Aug. 8.
A two-payment plan is also available.
Tickets for individual events go on sale, Friday, Aug. 30.
For information call 304-696-3326 or visit the Marshall Artists Series office in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue, across from Marshall University’s Student Center during business hours.