'Mountain Stage' announces June shows in Charleston

“Mountain Stage’s” second Charleston show of the year in Charleston is sold out on Sunday, but the radio program has released details for upcoming tapings in June.
On June 7, it’s Blitzen Trapper, Lilly Hiatt and Nobody’s Girl. On June 21 for FestivALL, “Mountain Stage” welcomes Black Pumas, and on June 28, Nicole Atkins performs. Additional artists will be added in the coming weeks. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’re $20. Tickets bought on the day of the show will be $30. For information, visit mountainstage.org.