A two-day country music festival will bring a “taste of Nashville” to Charleston's baseball park this fall, officials said Wednesday.
The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival is slated for Oct. 14 and 15 at GoMart Ballpark.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
A two-day country music festival will bring a “taste of Nashville” to Charleston's baseball park this fall, officials said Wednesday.
The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival is slated for Oct. 14 and 15 at GoMart Ballpark.
The event is a collaboration of Airstream Ventures, a sports marketing and entertainment company, the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Charleston Dirty Birds.
“We wanted to bring a music festival -- not just one artist, but a series of artists to play over a two-day period here at GoMart stadium that will bring a taste of Nashville and all the great country music stuff that's happening in Nashville to West Virginia,” Alan Verlander, a representative of Airstream Ventures, said during a news conference Wednesday morning.
Acts during the festival will include Logan County native Kate Boytek, Country Music Award nominees Love and Theft and up and comer Dalton Dover.
“It's really an honor,” Boytek said. "I'm very blessed to be from this area and even more blessed to be included in such an incredible opportunity. I think it's going to be beautiful for Charleston.”
More headliners will be announced over the coming weeks on the musical festival’s social media channels, Verlander said.
Ticket prices start at $20 and will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
More information is available at downanddirtymusicfestival.com
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
City and County Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.