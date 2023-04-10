Millions of people picked up hobbies at the start of the pandemic. They took up baking. They jumped on bicycles. They planted a garden.
Cory Younts, mandolin player for Old Crow Medicine Show, drove a truck.
Calling from his home in Nashville, Younts explained that when the lockdown began three years ago, Old Crow Medicine Show, which comes to the Clay Center Wednesday, April 19, had plans to tour.
Suddenly, they weren’t. Nobody was touring or playing in public.
“Nobody was really doing anything except quarantining, staying at home and, you know, trying to find toilet paper,” he said.
The whole world felt like it was holding its breath.
“Well, I kind of panicked,” Younts said. “I went out and got a job as dump truck driver.”
He picked up a job delivering mulch and dirt for Bates Nursery and Garden Center in Nashville.
“Everybody gets their plants, vegetables and dirt from them,” Younts said. “They’ve been around forever.”
Now, he didn’t actually need to do this. Younts is a successful, professional musician. He’s been part of Old Crow Medicine Show since 2014.
The band was concerned. They called him and asked, “What are you doing?”
Younts said he told them, “I don’t know, man. I’m scared. I gotta work. I gotta do something.”
The truck driving gig didn’t last. The mandolin player said he settled down by around the start of summer, but after he got the truck stuck under a bridge in Nashville.
Younts pointed out that he wasn’t the first driver to do that and anyway, he and the band had other things to do.
In 2019, the members of Old Crow Medicine Show found an old building in Nashville. The intention was to turn the warehouse into a recording studio, rehearsal space and a kind of oasis for touring bands.
“So, if a band with a bus wanted to come here and didn’t want to get hotels or Airbnb, they could stay there,” Younts said.
But real estate deals take time.
“So, we started negotiations in September of ‘19 and closed on it in February of 2020,” Younts said.
It was going to be great, they thought. The band would have a place of their own and a place they could rent out.
“We were going to have a construction crew come in and build it just the way we wanted it,” he said.
But that’s not what happened at all. Instead, everything shut down and nobody was doing much work.
“It literally became, Cory, do you still have your tool belt? Do you still know how to drywall?” he said.
So, Old Crow Medicine Show rolled up its sleeves and built a studio — well, built a lot of it, anyway.
“It was all very humbling and satisfying,” Younts said.
Since the Hartland Studio was completed, the band has made two records in the building, including its latest, “Paint This Town.”
While the record has plenty of the up-tempo string band sound Old Crow Medicine Shows is known for, Younts said the album has a lot of Southern rock to it. The record also shouts out to some of the geography that’s part of the band’s musical DNA on a couple of tracks, including “John Brown’s Dream” and “Hillbilly Boy.”
The latter, Younts said, was partly written by West Virginia musician Chance McCoy, who performed with Old Crow Medicine Show from 2013 to around 2020.
The song had been one the band had kicked around for a while.
“But it had a completely different sound,” the mandolin player said. “It was real classic Old Crow fast with that breakneck speed we do.”
When it came time to record, Younts said they just didn’t like the way it sounded. So, the band picked up their instruments and started walking around the studio, going from room to room to see if it would sound different in a different space.
They went from the recording studio to the main office and down a long hall. By the time they got to the kitchen, the song had evolved from “Old Crow fast” to something that Younts said reminded him of the Mississippi Sheiks.
The Mississippi Sheiks was a Depression-era string band that played the blues and influenced a wide range of artists that came after.
Younts said he didn’t have anything to do with the lyrics, but he helped shape the style of the song.
Old Crow Medicine Show fans have a lot to look forward to. The band is on tour and a new record is due out in September.
“That one goes back to our roots a little bit,” Younts said. “It’s got a little more of that old-school sound, but we’re still honing our Southern rock.”
The upcoming record, the tour and maybe a few other things are all part of Old Crow Medicine Show’s 25th anniversary. Younts said they had plenty to keep him busy and no reason to go back to driving a truck.