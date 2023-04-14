It’s taken a long time for Robbie Fulks to get around to recording a full bluegrass record. The prolific alt-country songwriter probably could’ve done it any time.
Over the years, Fulks, who performs Sunday on Mountain Stage at the Culture Center, has released 15 records – and not all of them good ideas, he said.
Speaking over the phone from somewhere in California, the singer said, “Well, no. I wouldn’t buy ‘The Very Best of Robbi Fulks’ record. That’s literally not the best. It’s my worst record, as it turns out, though I didn’t mean it at the time.”
His 2000 “best of” record wasn’t even really a best of anything, but just kind of a joke name Folks slapped on a collection of songs that hadn’t been released.
“It was an odds and ends kind of record,” he explained. “So, probably by nature it’s likely to be the worst.”
Fulks thought the record was unintentionally ironic.
“There were probably a couple of songs on there that I shouldn’t have put out in the world,” he said.
Fulks blamed it on the 1990s.
He liked the new “Bluegrass Vacation” record a lot better. It was more purposeful.
“I’ve maybe done a bluegrass song on most of my records,” he said. “I’ve never done a full album of bluegrass, but I’ve always loved the music.”
His parents were bluegrass music fans and took him to bluegrass festivals when he was a kid.
“My first professional music job was in a bluegrass band,” he said. “I played in The Special Consensus.”
Fulks sang and played guitar with the bluegrass group from 1988 to 1990.
“But then I went off and did other things for about 30 years,” he said.
The new record, Fulks said, was partially written around musicians he wanted to work with or just musicians he was thinking of.
He said, “There’s one I wrote with Sierra Hull in mind. She plays on the record, and you know I was thinking about what kind of subject and groove and tempo would sound good with her.”
Getting Tim O’Brien on the record was something of an accident.
“I’ve wanted to record with him forever,” Fulks said.
While he was working on the record, Fulks said he, David Grier and Todd Phillips began working on different Doc Watson songs as a trio, but none of them seemed to connect in the way Fulks wanted.
Fulks said they took out the bass, added O’Brien, and things just clicked.
“He brings something to it that nobody else had,” the songwriter said. “I mean, there’s the singing alone, the loose yet precise singing that he does is like what no else can do.”
Fulks said he was looking forward to returning to Mountain Stage. He’s been coming back for years. Sunday’s appearance, he thought, was probably his fifth time on the show.
“It’s just real friendly and comfortable,” he said. “Like going to a Thanksgiving holiday or something like that.”
Following Mountain Stage, Fulks will be on the road for a while – his first lengthy tour since before the pandemic.
There was a lot of buildup to getting back to performing after the break.
“You know, I was thinking after six or seven months off, that it would feel like something mystical and delightful,” he said.
The feeling didn’t last through the first song.
“Twenty seconds into the first show, I was like, 'Oh yeah, it’s this again,'” Fulks said.
So, maybe it wasn’t exactly a mystical experience, but just getting back to normal was still pretty good.