Rock icon Robert Plant and Saving Grace coming to 'Mountain Stage'

Rock icon Robert Plant brings his new folk group Saving Grace to “Mountain Stage” at the Clay Center on May 17.

Rock icon Robert Plant’s latest project Saving Grace headlines Mountain Stage on May 17 at the Clay Center.

The band, which debuted in a series of small shows in 2019, draws from a repertoire of “music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches” and includes many of Plant’s musical influences including blues, folk and spirituals.

Plant is best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the rock band Led Zeppelin from 1968-1980.

The show will also include blues singer, Catfish Keith.

Other performers will be named later.

Tickets go on sale to current Mountain Stage or Clay Center members at 10 a.m. Thursday. They go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Advance tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

For more information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.

