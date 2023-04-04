It wasn’t Shinedown’s favorite night on the road.
Last April, the rock band, which comes to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington next week, played Charleston as a stop on its Planet Zero tour.
Singer Brent Smith remembered, “We were like, I think, 11 songs into a 21-song set and we were firing on all cylinders.”
Things were going great.
This was the band’s first tour following the lifting of pandemic restrictions and they’d been eager to get back out on the road. Shinedown had new music to share and were on the cusp of releasing a new album.
The audience in Charleston, Smith said, was awesome.
Then, during the second verse of “Cut the Cord,” somebody actually did.
Down the street, a car crash had knocked out power for blocks.
“And everything went out,” Smith said.
It took time to restore the power. Then, it took more time to reset the breakers in the coliseum and reboot the elaborate sound and light system Shinedown brought to town.
The singer said, “We got all our stuff up, but the transformers wouldn’t hold. All of the power hadn’t been turned back on.”
Shinedown wanted to finish the show, but people quickly got restless.
“So, what we ended up doing was, we just hung out with everybody and took pictures with people,” Smith said.
The band spent some time with fans on the front row and then tried to get out into the crowd beyond.
But by the time everything was ready to go, half the audience had already left.
“We went ahead and finished the show anyway. You just roll with it,” Smith said.
It’s an easy show for him to remember because things went wrong. Shinedown’s fans in Charleston might see it differently. The band didn’t give up on them. Even if not everyone in the audience could wait, the band stuck around.
Smith said Shinedown is looking forward to coming back to play Huntington April 12, but he hopes the band will get back to Charleston eventually to do a full show.
Whatever show they bring will be entirely different than the show they did last April or the show next week at Mountain Health Arena.
Even if fans caught the band last year, the show this season will look different. Smith said their tour in the first half of 2022 was short, except for a string of festival dates and amphitheater concerts.
“We had more of a traditional stage,” he said.
The stage they’re bringing with them on this tour is very different.
“It goes out into the center of the arena,” he said. “So, there’s a 360-degree angle all the way around. You can be in the nosebleed section and there’s not a bad seat in the house.”
That stage took time to design and put together.
“Believe me, man, it’s got all the bells and whistles,” he said.
The stage isn’t the only difference, this time around. The band has stepped up its affiliation with the American Federation for Suicide Prevention.
“We’re actually ambassadors for the organization,” Smith said. “But for this particular tour, we partnered with them specifically.”
The organization will have a presence at shows on the tour and for every ticket sold, a dollar goes directly to AFSP to help them combat suicide.
“At the end of the day, we’re a band that’s been talking about mental health for the better part of two decades,” he said.
Smith said our very technologically advanced modern society is an interesting place to have to try and navigate. People struggle. Sometimes, they need to be seen and heard, but they’ll shut down and stop talking.
“They feel like they’ll be embarrassed, that they’ll be scrutinized,” he said.
Sometimes, others need to take notice of the silence and reach out, Smith said.
“At the end of the day, you can tell when something is off with a friend or family member,” he said. “Sometimes, all they need is to be reassured. We’re all a work in progress.”
You have to try and stick around for the people you care about.
Smith said Shinedown planned to tour as long as people were interested in seeing them. Even as a band that’s been around for decades, they’re always a little surprised at how many new people show up at their shows.
New music and a new record are in the works, though not right away, Smith said.
He added, “We’ve got another big tour announcement happening in a couple of months for the back half of the year. It’s pretty gigantic.”
But for the moment, Smith said they were just glad to be out again.