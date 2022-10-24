“The Judds: The Final Tour” is making a stop at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Following the death of her mother, 76-year-old Naomi Judd, earlier this year, Wynonna Judd made the announcement about extending the tour herself Monday morning on the "Today" show.
Together, Naomi and Wynonna made the musical act The Judds.
The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. The red-headed duo combined the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings, scoring hit after hit in the 1980s. Wynonna led the duo with her powerful vocals, while Naomi provided harmonies and stylish looks onstage.
Their 2022 tour was to be their first together in over a decade.
Pre-sale tickets are available today for Citi Card members and the general public can buy tickets starting Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $25.
Musical guests Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and others will also make appearances on the tour.
“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” Judd said in a statement. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving.”