Tiny Desk winner returns to Charleston next week

20181101-gm-gaelynn1
Buy Now

Fiddle player and singer/songwriter Gaelynn Lea was the winner of NPR’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest with her song “Someday We’ll Linger In The Sun.”

 Courtesy photo

Singer/songwriter Gaelynn Lea, 2016 NPR Music’s 2016 Tiny Desk winner, returns to Charleston on Nov. 7 with a mix of original songs and experimental takes on traditional fiddle tunes. The singer began playing violin 25 years ago, after a music teacher helped her to adapt a playing style that suits her diminutive frame. Lea performs from an electric wheelchair, holding her instrument like a tiny cello, and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies. The singer performs at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. in Charleston. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15. Students and seniors are $8. For more information, visit violinscratches.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Callahan, Paul - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Clark, Mary - 10 a.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

DeQuasie, Carl - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ewing, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Hubbard Jr., Wiley - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

Jakubisin, Rose - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Jeffery, Ruby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mitchell, Michael - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Moore, Edward - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Morris Jr., Roy - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Pauley, Mildred - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Safreed, Phyllis - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Samples, Randall - 11 a.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Maysel.

Saunders, Rose - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Werner, Shirley - 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington.