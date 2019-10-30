Tiny Desk winner returns to Charleston next week

Singer/songwriter Gaelynn Lea, 2016 NPR Music’s 2016 Tiny Desk winner, returns to Charleston on Nov. 7 with a mix of original songs and experimental takes on traditional fiddle tunes. The singer began playing violin 25 years ago, after a music teacher helped her to adapt a playing style that suits her diminutive frame. Lea performs from an electric wheelchair, holding her instrument like a tiny cello, and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies. The singer performs at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. in Charleston. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15. Students and seniors are $8. For more information, visit violinscratches.com.