With only a few weeks to go before Symphony Sunday, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2023/2024 season.
The announcement comes ahead of the symphony’s completion of a search for a new conductor to replace Lawrence Loh, who finished his term with the WVSO last year.
It’s anticipated the new conductor will be announced June 4 on the lawn of the University of Charleston during Symphony Sunday.
The WVSO has been hosting a series of guest conductors since last fall, each of them in consideration for the job. The final candidate comes to Charleston next week.
Whoever takes the job will arrive with their opening season already plotted for them.
The WVSO will open Sept. 9 at the Clay Center with its Symphonic Series and features Aram Khachaturian “Masquerade Suite,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Clara Wieck Schuman’s Piano Concerto, featuring pianist Byeol Kim.
Oct. 14 is “Hometown Horn” with Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige Suite,” Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius and Gliere’s Horn Concerto featuring the WVSO’s Albert Houde.
The first Symphony Series show of 2024, “Musical Sweet & Treats” takes place Jan. 20 at the Clay Center and “Academic Festival Overture” by Brahms, Jessica Hunt’s “Resonance/Rush/Ride” and Hadyn’s Symphony No. 4.
Special guest Iwo Jedynecki will perform Astor Piazolla’s “Concerto for Bandoneon” with the WVSO, bringing a rare accordion to the Clay Center’s Mayer Performance Hall.
March 9, 2024, the symphony presents “A New World of Music” with Barber’s Essay No. 1 and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”
The concert will also feature pianist Sara Davis Buechner performing the Piano Concerto No. 2 by Saint-Saens with the WVSO.
April 13, 2024 is “A Night at the Opera” with Rossini’s “Semiramide,” “Vier Letzte Lieder” by Strauss with guest soprano Carline Waugh and “Choruses by Famous Operas” performed by the West Virginia Symphony Chorus.
The Symphonic Series closes out May 4, 2024 with “A Grand Finale!” The side-by-side concert in West Virginia Youth Symphony will include Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with guest violinist Melissa White and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
The ZMMs Pops Series begins Nov. 18 with “Mountain Stage” hosted by Kathy Mattea and includes guest Judy Collins, the Mountain Stage band and more.
Additional Pops shows include the holiday-themed “Sounds of the Season” on Dec. 2, “Great Movie Soundtracks” on Feb. 10, 2024 and a jazz-themed show, “Louis Armstrong & Friends” on March 23, 2024.
The symphony will also again co-present “The Nutcracker with Charleston Ballet” Dec. 8 and 9 and will perform its choral concert “Magnificent Messiah” Dec. 16.
Details about season ticket packages and more are available at wvsymphony.org.