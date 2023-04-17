Even the darkest clouds have the faintest silver linings, if you’re willing to look for them.
Jeopardy can create drive. Scarcity breeds creativity. Constraints and limitations lead to innovation and invention.
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra conductor candidate Maurice Cohn wasn’t praising COVID-19, he but said there were lessons to be learned during the pandemic. It taught orchestras how to get better at what they do and maybe even be better stewards of the music.
Cohn who visits Charleston this week and leads the symphony Saturday night at the Clay Center said, “You don’t want anyone to get sick, have any kind of illness or die, but during the pandemic we had to play with smaller ensembles.”
The conductor explained, “With playing with fewer people, it forces you to explore different repertoire that is really fantastic and maybe you wouldn’t have gotten around to learning it because it’s not the most famous stuff.”
The pandemic forced orchestras who wanted to continue playing to flex different muscles, consider new ideas, adapt and maybe just rethink how they do things normally.
Many professional symphony players work a collection of part-time jobs. They often play with a couple of orchestras. They’re also sometimes members of smaller ensembles. Some give lessons or have entirely different careers that help them piece together a living.
Most orchestras work around that. They have to. Symphonic organizations can’t afford to pay the salaries of a 100 full-time musicians. So, before every season there’s organizing and scheduling, maybe a little negotiating, to figure out which players are available and when to perform.
Who is available could influence which pieces get played in concert. You can’t perform Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto, for example, if you can’t find someone to play bassoon. Some pieces require elaborate percussion.
“During COVID, everything was much more heightened,” Cohn said. “Because of that, it forced you to be really creative about how you pick your pieces.”
The conductor added that it reminded him that there’s no creativity without constraint.
“And if you can do anything, then you would do nothing,” he said.
Cohn is ambitious. At 28, he’s perhaps the youngest of the candidates for the music director and conductor position at the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
He currently serves as the assistant conductor for the Dallas Symphony and is slated to return for a second year as assistant conductor for the Aspen Music Festival.
Cohn described his musical upbringing as deliberate, passionate, but not extraordinary.
“I’m a small town, Midwestern boy,” he said. “I’m from rural Illinois, from the western part of the state and town called Galesburg. It’s sort of between Peoria and the quad cities, like a three-and-a-half-hour drive to Chicago.”
He got started playing the cello because another kid played the cello.
“There was a babysitter who watched several kids in the neighborhood, including me, and one of the other kids played the cello.” Cohn said, “I thought he was cool. So, I learned to play to be like him.”
He learned through the Suzuki method, but he had a good teacher, who encouraged him and got him through high school.
Cohn studied cello at Oberlin Conservatory, but needed to work to make ends meet. He took a job as a cello coach for a youth orchestra on the weekends that also included some conducting, which turned into sort of becoming an assistant conductor for the local youth orchestra.
“This led to me doing more of that on campus at school,” he said. “I really enjoyed the process and connecting to the music making.”
Cohn said, “There’s something so magical about taking a group of incredibly sophisticated, talented and different individuals, who are all coming at music from different perspectives, and being in the center of it all. You have to try and figure out how this organism comes to life as a thing that makes sense as itself, as opposed to just all these individual people.”
Unraveling that mystery became an obsession and a career path that led him to a master's degree in conducting then a job at the Dallas Symphony.
Cohn said he didn’t see himself as either a classical music traditionalist or someone who mostly interested in modern orchestral music. He follows a middle path.
“We are stewards of an incredibly vibrant tradition,” he said. “If you don’t start with where you come from, you have no idea where you’re going, but part of being stewards of tradition is also saying that you know the history isn’t going to die with our generation, right?”
Cohn said it was important to protect what came before while understanding that it wasn’t the end of anything.
“There’s going to be more tradition,” he said. “There’s going to more history, more stuff that our grandkids will call traditional music, right?”
Cohn was looking forward to visiting West Virginia and getting to know the area. As someone who has traveled a lot, someone who prefers driving to flying, he said he’d been through the area some.
“I remember walking by the river in Charleston,” he said. “I’m lightly familiar with the area and glad to be coming back.”
Along with getting to know the area, his visit is a chance for residents to get to know him. Cohn’s interests are a little on the bookish side. In college, along with music, he studied history, but he enjoys mystery novels and chocolate.
“Anything even tangentially chocolate,” he said, laughing.