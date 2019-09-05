The Woody Hawley Series opens its 2019-2020 season Saturday night with a songwriter showcase at the Clay Center’s Walker Theater. The “in the round” performance includes “Mountain Stage” host Larry Groce, Mark Bates, Annie Neeley, Johnny Staats, Andrew Adkins, Amanda Bridgette, Chris Haddox and Ron Sowell. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at theclaycenter.org.
Woody Hawley Series kicks off Saturday at the Clay Center
