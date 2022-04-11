Musical 'Anastasia' at the Clay Center this week Staff reports Apr 11, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Kyla Stone stars in the North American tour of "Anastasia." The musical comes to the Clay Center Tuesday night. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Broadway in Charleston presents the musical “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clay Center.Based on the animated film of the same name, the musical follows the story of Anya, a woman suffering from amnesia who may or may not be Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna.Limited tickets for the performance remain and start at $64.36. Tickets can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anastasia Nikolaevna Ticket Anya Musical Show Cinema Broadway Box Office Performance Recommended for you Latest News Hardy embraces Pink Floyd and being 'the dude' top story Goodwin outraises, outspends opponents in Charleston mayoral race Musical 'Anastasia' at the Clay Center this week Chuck Landon: Hiring Slay great move by Herd top story Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 shooting death Alabama back and celebrating 50 years AP top story Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies AP Column: A day to remember for McIlroy, but no green jacket Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter