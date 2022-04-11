Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Anastasia

Kyla Stone stars in the North American tour of "Anastasia." The musical comes to the Clay Center Tuesday night.

 Courtesy photo

Broadway in Charleston presents the musical “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clay Center.

Based on the animated film of the same name, the musical follows the story of Anya, a woman suffering from amnesia who may or may not be Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna.

Limited tickets for the performance remain and start at $64.36. Tickets can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.

