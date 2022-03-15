After a lengthy battle with cancer, composer, songwriter, bandleader and pianist Mark Scarpelli has died.
He was 67.
Born in Torrington, Connecticut, in 1954, Scarpelli came to West Virginia in the early 1970s, where he studied at the University of Charleston. He later studied music composition at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and earned a master’s in special education with certification from Marshall University.
He worked and retired from Putnam County Schools, where he worked in the middle school gifted program.
Scarpelli spent much of his adult life working with youth, nurturing and encouraging the artistic talent of others. His largest single effect might be his decades-long partnership with playwright Dan Kehde, the director of Contemporary Youth Arts Company.
Together, the pair created dozens of original productions about a wide range of topics that often were performed by teenage and young adult casts.
Memorializing his friend on a Facebook post, Kehde said, “We were brothers in so many ways, whether celebrating our victories or fighting over trivialities, we never lost sight of the fact that tomorrow we’d probably start another show and do it all over again.”
About his own work, Scarpelli said, “Music is an incredibly strong emotional language. When I write, I attempt to focus within, for I believe music to be an expression that comes from the heart.”
Outside of composition, Scarpelli also performed.
A lifelong Beatles fan, Scarpelli founded the musical tribute band, Rubber Soul, which performed locally and around the country.
In 2018, Scarpelli and Rubber Soul led more than 100 local musicians (and a few nonmusicians) in a 12-hour musical marathon celebrating the entire catalog of The Beatles.
A smaller version of the show was repeated the following year, and Scarpelli had mentioned making the project into an annual production.
He also occasionally performed as a solo piano player or worked with other area musicians on specific, limited-engagement shows, such as Moonage Daydream, which revisited the music of the late pop icon, David Bowie.
Some of his many musical collaborators include vocalist Ryan Hardiman, violinist Alasha Al-Qudwah and Joseph Cevallos of The Company Stores.
Scarpelli is survived by his wife, Bev, his children, David (wife Rachel), Lucas (wife Talia) and Katrina (husband Kevin).
He had nine grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending, but a tribute to Scarpelli is expected in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to donate to Fund for the Arts, 803 Quarrier St., Suite 100, Charleston, WV 25301.