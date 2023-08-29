Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Napoleon Dynamite

Efren Ramirez comes to Charleston for the “Napoleon Dynamite” stage show. Ramirez played Pedro in the 2004 film.

 Courtesy photo

Just being on stage again might be the best part of going out on the road to talk about “Napoleon Dynamite.”

A stage show based around the 2004 comedy sleeper hit and cultural phenomenon comes to the Clay Center Thursday night.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you