Just being on stage again might be the best part of going out on the road to talk about “Napoleon Dynamite.”
A stage show based around the 2004 comedy sleeper hit and cultural phenomenon comes to the Clay Center Thursday night.
The evening includes a screening of the movie, as well as a conversation with actors Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and John Gries (Rico), three of the film’s stars.
In a presentation that’s almost a nod to the quirkiness of the “Napoleon Dynamite,” Ramirez said the audience won’t just be getting three guys answering questions.
“John has his guitar and I have my harmonica,” the actor and DJ explained. “And we sort of tell stories.”
It won’t just be about their memories of making “Napoleon Dynamite” and the wave of popularity that followed, but will include what they’ve done since and more.
Ramirez has stayed busy, appearing in films, guest starring on television shows and pursuing a side career as dance DJ, playing clubs and parties around the world. But these theater shows he does with Heder and Gries are special, particularly now.
The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May. The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists followed in July, effectively shutting down the majority of television and film productions in the U.S.
Among the concerns is how writers and actors are paid for residuals for shows on streaming services like Netflix and Max, and how artificial intelligence should and shouldn’t be used. Writers are concerned AI could be trained to create material based on their past work. Actors don’t want to be replaced by digital clones.
He said he hoped that “it really becomes a big joining of all people who are trying to say, ‘Hey, this is important. This should be acknowledged. There should be some kind of fair share.’”
A lot of people seemed to be on their side, but he didn’t have a sense of when the strike would be over.
“I would hope everyone wants to move forward, but I don’t have an answer to that question,” he said. “We want to tell some great stories, right? And be able to continue the work.”
In the meantime, getting back on stage with Heder and Gries is a treat. Ramirez said he was a stage actor to begin with, and live theater was his first love.
“When I’m not working in films, I’m doing theater,” he said. “Recently, I was looking into the play ‘In A Forest Dark and Deep’ by Neil LaBute.”
The actor said he found it fascinating.
“One of the hardest things for an actor, an artist, to do is to live within those structural lines and try to understand the route of these characters,” Ramirez said. “And there’s no special effects, no visual effects. It’s just trying to solve things.”
For the “Napoleon Dynamite” live shows, it’s a chance to connect with fans. The indie film was made for around $400,000 and starred mostly lesser-known actors. Gries was a familiar face on both the big and small screens, but Heder and Ramirez hadn’t done a lot of film work.
The film hit with audiences, raked in $46 million and launched an economy of “Vote For Pedro” T-shirts, bumper stickers and keychains.
People still show up at events Ramirez is part of, sporting T-shirts or dressed like Napoleon Dynamite.
“The moral of what we do as artists, for us to be onstage and seeing the audience dressed up as characters we played, we’re grateful to be able to make a difference in such a way,” he said. “It’s nice to see.”