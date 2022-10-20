Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Netflix-Prices

The Netflix Apple TV app icon in South Orange, N.J., on June 25, 2015. 

 Dan Goodman | AP file photo

Netflix announced in a letter to its shareholders new plans to stop password sharing between multiple households.

In 2023, subscribers can pay a fee (in addition to the cost of the subscription) to add an “extra member” to their plan. Currently, a Netflix account can support up to five profiles. As of Monday, a user can transfer a profile to a different account that preserves their watch history and settings.

