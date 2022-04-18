On a cold, gloomy day in Charleston, the inside of the newly remodeled Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street seemed to glow.
The updated library was brighter than it used to be. The overhead lighting was soft but warm, and aided in part by the daylight coming through the tall windows.
There was more space, too.
The reimagined library seemed bigger, brighter and more welcoming — if not entirely complete.
The work on the building might not be entirely finished by the time the Capitol Street location opens its doors to the public on May 9. Workmen, still adding small touches, still might be around, although there could be fewer of them.
Expectedly, there were delays, but no one expected construction would take place during a pandemic.
Stan Howell, the marketing and development manager for the library, shrugged and said, sure. They didn’t quite make their intended deadline.
“But we were really lucky,” he said. “We didn’t have any shutdowns in work because we had COVID.”
Not everybody the building contractors dealt with, however, could say the same. Granite from Wisconsin, for example, used on the outdoor front steps, was held up for weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’d hoped to be done and moving in by December,” Howell said.
Instead, it was mid-winter before they were able start bringing materials back to Capitol Street.
Nevertheless, Howell said they are glad to be able to open ahead of summer. They are expecting -- and maybe hoping -- for a busy season.
Longtime patrons will hardly recognize the place. It’s not just the architectural changes, which feature larger windows to let in the sunlight, or the expanded floor space, the aesthetics and intention of the library are different.
There are fewer shelves and fewer books in the building. Library staff trimmed away thousands of books from its stock, many of which hadn’t left the building in years, or perhaps ever.
The modern library has broadened the definition of what it does. A library is still books, but it’s also ideas, information and entertainment in whatever platform can be used to reach someone.
Modern libraries have been moving toward becoming more about public space, and there is plenty of space set aside at the library’s Capitol Street location for meeting, discussing and learning.
The renovated library is perhaps more social than before, encouraging patrons to stop and stay a while. Among other things, it will house a café run by local coffeehouse Mea Cuppa, where patrons can sit at a table and read a book or work while they sip coffee and nibble on a muffin.
The library is investing heavily in its future. It is adding technology and trying to be more welcoming toward younger patrons.
Space for teens is on the first floor.
“Before, the Teen Zone we had was kind of pushed off to the side,” Howell said. “It shared space with our audio/visual center.”
It was stashed away, buried on the fourth floor.
The new teen area is easy to find. It’s a technologically friendly lounge for young adults, with six computers for homework or internet browsing, video game consoles and a cabinet full of new board games.
Teen librarian Andrew Stanley promised a busy schedule of programs for the summer — curated anime afternoons, Nerf wars and craft days.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Stanley said. “And this will be a place just for teens.”
Next to the teen space is the Idea Lab, a section devoted to makers, musicians, artists and people looking to find a technological edge.
Here, patrons can learn new skills or develop a craft. The Idea Lab has augmented zSpace computers, which can show users 3D images they can manipulate.
Technology librarian Bianca Prince showed off images of a human heart, which can be opened and explored chamber by chamber. It was a small demonstration of the computer’s capabilities.
“We’re adding learning software,” she said. “A lot of this is aimed toward high school students, with things like anatomy and chemistry, but we’re looking at getting software that would be helpful for people who want to work at the new electric bus factory.”
The Idea Lab has 3D printers patrons can use after they’re certified on the specific machines.
There’s a lot of new technology in the library — self-checkout stations and even a wall of lockers where patrons can pick up their library holds.
Bernice Burgess, with the library’s circulation services, said, “It’s very easy. The machine walks you through everything. It’s kind of like self-service at Walmart.”
The fourth-floor children’s library focuses on the needs of small people with short legs and little reach. The library contains height-appropriate shelves and right-sized seating.
There’s also a craft room, a room for story time and even a place for parents to soothe a crying baby in peace.
The most unusual addition to the location is the tool library, a modest room at the front of the building where patrons with a library card in good standing can check out a variety of common tools, ranging from a simple screwdriver or a wrench to hedge trimmers or an electric garden tiller.
“This whole idea came to us from a donor whose son saw something like this in California,” Howell said.
The director said that, until the tool library idea caught on, he'd thought they were probably going to use the space as another meeting room.
A donor paid to stock the room and, when the library opens, patrons can check out a home repair manual and maybe pick up the tools to do the job. At least, they’ll be able to borrow a hammer or a saw.
The library caught some grief about the tool library after pictures of it circulated on social media. Concerns were raised about how the tools might be used to commit crimes. Others complained that the tool library is a waste of taxpayer money.
Howell thought criminals borrowing tools with a library card was far-fetched.
“Why not just go to Lowe’s?” he asked.
Howell said the library is still developing policies for the tools. Some of that will involve how to handle wear and tear, as well as expectations for how patrons are supposed to return what they check out.
The library raised money for the whole renovation through individual donors.
“It cost around $32 million to do all of this,” Howell said. “It was one of the largest public building projects funded entirely by private money.”
Howell said they are excited to be opening their doors. So much has gone into making the new library possible.
“It’s amazing that it’s finally here,” he said.