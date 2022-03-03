There’s nothing leisurely about talking to Newsboys member Michael Tait. He doesn’t just steer the conversation — Tait stomps on the gas.
Speaking over the phone from a tour stop in Pensacola, Florida, the Contemporary Christian pop singer asked, “Want to know what a Newsboy show is like?”
Tait barely waited for the go-ahead before answering.
“It’s a fiery Baptist chocolate church service mixed with a MTV/VH-1 music awards show,” he said. “Everything is coming at you very fast. There’s a lot of media, video screens and lasers, but the message is there.”
People need the message, he said. They need the good news of Jesus Christ.
“They’re hungry,” Tait said. “They’re starved for something that has sustenance, starved for something that has hope, life and light.”
And that’s what Newsboys, along with Danny Gokey, Mac Powell and Adam Agee, hope to bring Saturday night to Calvary Assembly of God Church, in Beckley.
Newboys has been a Contemporary Christian music staple since the early 1990s. The group has weathered lineup changes, while maintaining a strong presence on Christian music radio, but Tait said the pandemic jolted them.
“We’re grateful to be touring again,” he said. “We didn’t think it would come back.”
When the pandemic took everyone off the road, the singer said Newsboys didn’t do anything particularly unique.
“We did the same thing you did,” he said. “We ate. We slept. We went to church online.”
The band also made a record. A lot of groups made records during the pandemic, though Tait said he was more involved this time around.
“I produced the record,” he said. “I wrote a lot of it, which was the first time in a while because I had the time to do that.”
While they were off the road, Tait said he spent time with his family, did a lot of reading and rode his motorcycle.
“Just simple stuff,” he said.
If there was anything good that came out of the pandemic, Tait said it was the lesson that everyone is just too busy.
“The pandemic made us slow down and stop being a freaking busybody,” he said.
Tait said they’re glad to be back, even if not everyone who might come out to see them has returned to the stands.
“Ticket sales have been good,” he said. “We’re selling or mostly selling out our shows.”
At least, on paper.
Tait said they’d run into several instances where shows were technically sold out, but not all the ticketholders showed up.
“A show for 3,000 and we’ll see around 2,000,” he said.
Things still aren’t quite normal, Tait acknowledged, but they are getting better. Newsboys could at least move forward now and do the things they were supposed to do.
“We’re going to keep making music, keep making videos,” Tait said. “We’re going to keep doing what we do and just stay in the fight.”