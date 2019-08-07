Nitro's Riverfest back for 25th year

Nitro’s Riverfest celebrates 25 years this weekend with four days of music, carnival rides, food and fun. The annual festival begins Thursday night with the Riverfest Idol competition, followed by the Appalachian Rain Band. Friday includes a performance by the Mikele Buck Band with McKenna Hope. Several bands take the stage Saturday, with fireworks around 9:30 p.m. The festival closes out Sunday with the finals of Riverfest Idol and a performance by Stephanie Stacy and the Pennington Project. Admission is free.