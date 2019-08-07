Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Nitro's Riverfest back for 25th year

Mikele Buck

The Mikele Buck Band headlines Friday night’s free concert at the Nitro Riverfest. The festival runs through Sunday evening.

 Courtesy photo

Nitro’s Riverfest celebrates 25 years this weekend with four days of music, carnival rides, food and fun. The annual festival begins Thursday night with the Riverfest Idol competition, followed by the Appalachian Rain Band. Friday includes a performance by the Mikele Buck Band with McKenna Hope. Several bands take the stage Saturday, with fireworks around 9:30 p.m. The festival closes out Sunday with the finals of Riverfest Idol and a performance by Stephanie Stacy and the Pennington Project. Admission is free.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Craigo, Kerry - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.

Eikler, Vickie - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Ellyson, Edith - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Fisher, Teresa - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Groves, James - 2 p.m., Buckhorn United Methodist Church, Buckhorn.

James, Thomas - 1 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Lowe Jr., Robert - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Nettles, Halman - 11 a.m., Gip Church, Gip.

Osborne, Alice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Pauley, David - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Redman, Mark - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Shelton, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Rainelle.