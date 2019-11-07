NPR Tiny Desk Winner returns to Elk City for show at the Elk City Playhouse

Tonight, singer/songwriter and 2016 NPR Music’s 2016 Tiny Desk winner Gaelynn Lea returns to Charleston for a show at the Elk City Playhouse in the Elk City District on Charleston’s West Side. The diminutive Lea performs a mix of original songs and experimental takes on traditional fiddle tunes using a technique customized to accommodate her osteogenesis imperfecta, a condition that caused complications in the development of her limbs. Lea performs from an electric wheelchair, holding her instrument like a tiny cello and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies. The show begins at 7 p.m. The Elk City Playhouse is at 218 Washington Street West in Charleston. Tickets for adults are $15. Students and seniors are $8. For more information, visit violinscratches.com.