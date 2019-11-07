NPR Tiny Desk Winner returns to Elk City for show at the Elk City Playhouse

More than an advocate for the disabled, Gaelynn Lea’s haunting voice and heartfelt lyrics have wowed listeners. The musician performs at 7 p.m. tonight at Elk City Playhouse in Charleston.

Tonight, singer/songwriter and 2016 NPR Music’s 2016 Tiny Desk winner Gaelynn Lea returns to Charleston for a show at the Elk City Playhouse in the Elk City District on Charleston’s West Side. The diminutive Lea performs a mix of original songs and experimental takes on traditional fiddle tunes using a technique customized to accommodate her osteogenesis imperfecta, a condition that caused complications in the development of her limbs. Lea performs from an electric wheelchair, holding her instrument like a tiny cello and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies. The show begins at 7 p.m. The Elk City Playhouse is at 218 Washington Street West in Charleston. Tickets for adults are $15. Students and seniors are $8. For more information, visit violinscratches.com.

